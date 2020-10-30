State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $32.10 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.