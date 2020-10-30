State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.97 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $118.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

