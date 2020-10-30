State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

