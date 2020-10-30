State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,996 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,527,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

