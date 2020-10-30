State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.