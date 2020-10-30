State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.87 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 286.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $198,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,732. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.21. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.