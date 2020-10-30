State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.61 Million Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $17,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. AXA lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 721.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 147,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 103,449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Kroger by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE KR opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

