State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $18 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 323.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Match Group were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.98, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

