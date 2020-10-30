State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.43 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $27,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Insiders have sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

