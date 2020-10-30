State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $36.06 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $36,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 213.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $306,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 77.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 49.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

