State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $37.53 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $37,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $555.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $576.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.49 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total transaction of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,479,268.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.