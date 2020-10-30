State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $37.78 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $37,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 228,054 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after buying an additional 173,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,861 shares of company stock valued at $48,967,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $692.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $693.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

