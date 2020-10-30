State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $38.13 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,547 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $38,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 281,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

