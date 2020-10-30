State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $39.75 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of CME Group worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $149.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average is $172.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

