State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $40.96 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $40,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 197.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2,303.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 80,016 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

