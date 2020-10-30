State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $41.91 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $41,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $76.67 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

