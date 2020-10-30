State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $44.17 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 45,061 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $44,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

