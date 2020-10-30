State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $574.23 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Alphabet worth $574,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,465.28. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,720.45.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

