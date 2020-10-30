State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 509,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 40.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

