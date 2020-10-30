State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.73% of Agree Realty worth $25,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

