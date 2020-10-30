State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.58.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $330.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

