State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Square worth $38,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Square by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Square by 29.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 220,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $169.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 273.97 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 raised their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

