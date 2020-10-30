State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after acquiring an additional 432,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,582,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $103.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

