State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,661 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $41,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 115.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Shares of TMUS opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

