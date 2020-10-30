State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $125,929,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AMETEK by 366.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after buying an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AMETEK by 288.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after buying an additional 464,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,252,000 after buying an additional 384,230 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

AME stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $110.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

