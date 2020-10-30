State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 77,066 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in eBay were worth $24,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

