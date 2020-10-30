State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of AON worth $32,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in AON by 232.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 344,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in AON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $37,843,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.78. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.