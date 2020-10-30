State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

