State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

