State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $189.94 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

