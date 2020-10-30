State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.