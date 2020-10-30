State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $30,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $245.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day moving average of $286.96. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

