State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,173 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $41,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $196.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.60 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

