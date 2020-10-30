State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,426 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WCN opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

