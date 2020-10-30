State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,626 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $93.33 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.