State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,366 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $34,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General by 73.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 10.5% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 47.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Shares of DG opened at $210.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $224.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

