State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,240 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Okta worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,813.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 802.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Okta by 53.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,679 shares of company stock worth $78,668,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $218.35 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average is $198.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -114.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

