State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,862 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.