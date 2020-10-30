State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,031 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $39,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 509,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 253.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

