State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,846 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Cigna worth $41,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cigna by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $3,855,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

NYSE CI opened at $163.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

