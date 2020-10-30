State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,494 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

