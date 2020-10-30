State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,632 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after acquiring an additional 829,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,107,000 after acquiring an additional 151,363 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Boston Properties by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,906,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

