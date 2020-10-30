State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,778 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

