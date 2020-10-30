State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,079 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Baidu worth $32,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 592,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Baidu by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after purchasing an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

