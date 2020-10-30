State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,997 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,898,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,625,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.47.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,378,412.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $476.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

