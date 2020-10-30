State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,132 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after acquiring an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 189,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $436.57 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $475.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.25 and a 200-day moving average of $283.06. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,801,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,775 shares of company stock valued at $59,697,477. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.