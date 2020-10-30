State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 24,075 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $38,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

