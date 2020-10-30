State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,574 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,574 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Flex were worth $18,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 2,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,811 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of Flex stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.