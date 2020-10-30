State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,121 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total value of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,683. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Shares of ROK opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.35 and a 200 day moving average of $214.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $251.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

