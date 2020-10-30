State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 31,401 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,401 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $43,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

AFL stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

